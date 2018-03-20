Fantasy Baseball Rankings and 2018 ADP: Breakouts from the model that predicted Scooter Gennett’s career season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One breakout candidate you need to be all over this year: Astros 3B finishing Alex Bregman. He finished the second half of the 2017 season with an impressive .315/.367/.536 stat line. He also has good instincts on the base paths, successfully stealing 17 bags in 22 tries, making Bregman a dynamic threat for those who draft him.

SportsLine says Bregman (37 ADP) will get you the same production as players like Manny Machado (16 ADP).



Another shocker: Braves 2B Ozzie Albies. He posted a solid .286/.354/.456 stat line over 244 plate appearances last season with six homers, five triples and eight steals in nine attempts.



The team at SportsLine has Albies (107 ADP) ranked higher than Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor (98 ADP) and nearly the same as Dee Gordon, who has an ADP of 36. Take a chance on Albies and watch the points roll in all season long.

SportsLine is also high on an outfielder who is currently highly undervalued, but you should be targeting him over big-name players like Andrew McCutchen and Ryan Braun.



So which players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And which undervalued outfielder can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.