Fantasy Baseball Rankings and ADP 2018: Advanced computer model picks top 5 outfielders

Bryce Harper is coming back from a knee injury, Giancarlo Stanton is wearing pinstripes, J.D. Martinez will be hitting bombs over the Green Monster at Fenway, Andrew McCutchen is no longer a Pirate, and Mike Trout is still Mike Trout.



The bottom line: The 2017 Fantasy Baseball rankings for outfielders are wide open and have plenty of question marks. Luckily, the team at SportsLine has your back.



SportsLine's model powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in rankings. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



That could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Baseball league or going home empty-handed.



SportsLine is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position so you'll have an edge in your fantasy baseball draft. Their model simulated the entire 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and predicted every player's true performance. Here are the top five outfielders, according to SportsLine:



1. Mike Trout - Trout is the No. 1 player being drafted and SportsLine's top-ranked outfielder. Trout is projected to accumulate 630 fantasy points in 2018, which is 35 more than the next closest outfielder. Draft Trout with confidence and watch him pile up points week after week.



2. Charlie Blackmon -- In 2017, Blackmon established new career-highs in nearly every meaningful offensive category and become the fourth Colorado player in the last five seasons to capture the National League batting title. Don't pick him over Trout, but he's an excellent consolation prize with mammoth upside.



3. Mookie Betts -- Despite having an ADP two spots higher than Blackmon, Betts is No. 3. He's coming off his second consecutive season with over 100 RBI and 100 runs scored. He is projected to produce 588 fantasy points in 2018.



4. Giancarlo Stanton -- Stanton, who has a career 13.4 HR/AB ratio, hit an MLB-best 59 homers in 2017. Now a member of the Yankees, Stanton will move into a much more hitter-friendly ballpark for his home games.



5. J.D. Martinez -- A shocker. Some experts would have Bryce Harper or Aaron Judge listed at No. 5, but SportsLine's model is picking Martinez. Despite missing six weeks at the start of last season due to a foot injury, Martinez finished third in the majors with 45 home runs. Martinez is projected to produce 545 points, over 25 more points than Judge.



