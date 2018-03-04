Fantasy Baseball Rankings and ADP 2018: Sleepers from same model that nailed Mike Moustakas' strong season

Mike Moustakas had a disappointing season in 2016. He only appeared in 27 games, producing 25 hits and 12 runs. However, the team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas from the start in 2017. The result: He bounced back and finished last season with 151 hits, 75 runs and 38 homers, a Royals franchise record.

Their model had him as a top-eight third baseman, and anyone who listened to that advice probably made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One sleeper you need to be all over is Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, who posted an impressive 169 hits, 78 RBIs and 19 homers last season.



However, drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Merrifield (109.5 ADP) than second basemen like Robinson Cano (86.5 ADP) and Dee Gordon (83.2 ADP), both of whom are being drafted higher. Don't sleep on Merrifield -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.



Another sleeper: Brewers 1B Eric Thames. Thames had a blistering start to 2017, but only hit eight homers and 20 RBIs in the second half of the season. Thames, who also made 29 appearances in the outfield for the Brewers last year, posted a .789 OPS from May onward.

SportsLine is projecting Thames will finish among the top 10 first basemen in 2018. They have Thames (136.7 ADP) ranked higher than both Will Meyers (116.2 ADP) and Carlos Santana (87.0 ADP). He's a fantasy baseball sleeper to target on draft day.

SportsLine also is extremely high on a starting pitcher you can get late in your draft who will outperform pitchers like Madison Bumgarner (9.3 ADP), Stephen Strasburg (31.8 ADP) and Jon Lester (20.6 ADP).

So what Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what starting pitcher can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Mike Moustakas' huge breakout last season, and find out.