Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Matchups for Week 10: Matt Carpenter, Rafael Devers and players to add, drop, sit, start

For Week 10, we can tell you Towers is sticking with two struggling Cardinals hitters because of a favorable week of matchups against the Pirates and Brewers.



"It's been a tough start to the season for Matt Carpenter and Marcell Ozuna, two guys we expected to be lineup mainstays this season," Towers told SportsLine. "Still, both are too talented to give up on, even if it might be hard to stomach keeping them in your lineup. With these matchups on the way -- plus three games at Miller Park -- I'm sticking with them. Better days are ahead. Trust the process."



A player Towers is avoiding this week: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, even though he has nine home runs on the season.



That's because the Red Sox have four games at Houston, including matchups against red-hot starters Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. Devers, who is hitting .237 on the season, isn't making consistent enough contact to stay in the lineup against elite pitching this week.



