Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Matchups for Week 11: Jurickson Profar, Rafael Devers and players to add, drop, sit, start

For Week 11, we can tell you Towers loves the matchups for Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

"Devers has been a bit disappointing in his second year, surprisingly because he hasn't been able to hit righties well, sporting just a .721 OPS against them," Towers told SportsLine. "However, his all-fields approach is still perfectly suited for Fenway Park, and the Red Sox lay all six of their games there in Week 11."

A player Towers is avoiding this week: Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar, who enters the weekend of Week 10 hitting just .235 on the year and has some tough matchups coming.

Towers, in fact, is fading any fringe Fantasy player on the Rangers' roster as they faces a powerful Houston staff.

"Six games, and four of them against the heart of the Astros' rotation," he told SportsLine. "Granted, the whole rotation is the heart at this point, but the Rangers definitely get the worst of it, with Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander on the schedule."

