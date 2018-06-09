Fantasy Baseball rankings, matchups for Week 12: Top players to add, drop, sit, start

Fantasy Baseball Week 12 (June 11 to June 17) will bring plenty of opportunities to load up on hitters with ideal matchups and bench those who don't. But before you make a move on the waiver wire or set any of your Fantasy Baseball lineups, you need to see what Chris Towers has to say. As the Senior Editor for Fantasy at CBS Sports, Towers is one of the most respected voices in the industry. If there's anybody who can spot an edge in a matchup or a player about to break out, it's him. You need to see his Fantasy baseball rankings and matchups to get a leg up in your league.



In Week 11, Towers said the Red Sox had some of the best matchups of the week and recommended playing Mitch Moreland. The result: Moreland recorded back-to-back multiple hit games to begin the week, giving huge returns to anybody who followed Towers' advice.



Now, Towers has studied the upcoming week and is sharing his best and worst hitting matchups for Week 12 over at SportsLine. They'll help you figure out who to sit, start, add and drop. Without knowing the matchups and Fantasy baseball rankings, you're at a massive disadvantage.



For Week 12, we can tell you Towers loves Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin.



"The veteran doesn't run much anymore, but his re-tooled swing has turned him into a mid-.800s OPS hitter against righties," Towers told SportsLine. "And with only one lefty on the schedule this week, Martin is worth considering in five-OF leagues."



A player Towers is avoiding this week: Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana, who is batting .254 and has several tough matchups on the horizon.



Towers, in fact, is fading any fringe Fantasy player on the Brewers' roster since they face a powerful Cubs pitching staff.



"With Jose Quintana, Jake Arrieta, and [the Phillies'] Aaron Nola on the schedule, there are some tough matchups for the Brewers," Towers told SportsLine. "Tough enough to push Jonathan Villar and Domingo Santana to the bench."



Towers has also identified a sleeper who gets a dream slate of pitching matchups in Week 12. This hitter should return massive Fantasy numbers in multiple categories and might be on the waiver wire in your league right now.



So who should you start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get CBS Sports Fantasy Editor Chris Towers' best and worst hitting matchups for Week 12, and see which sleeper you need to be all over because of his schedule.