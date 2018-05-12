Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Matchups for Week 8: Yoenis Cespedes, Kyle Schwarber and players to add, drop, sit, start

Week 8 in Fantasy Baseball brings plenty of opportunities to load up on hitters with ideal pitching matchups and bench those who don't. But before you make a move on the waiver wire or set any of your lineups, you need to see what Chris Towers has to say. As Senior Editor for Fantasy at CBS Sports, Towers is one of the most respected voices in the industry. If there's anybody who can spot an edge in a matchup or a player about to break out, it's him.



In late April, Towers identified Royals outfielder Jorge Soler, who had a .279 batting average and was owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues, as a breakout star on the fantasy baseball waiver wire.



The result: Soler, now owned in almost 80 percent of leagues, enters Saturday hitting .320 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. Anybody who picked him up weeks ago got a complete steal.



Now, Towers has studied the upcoming week and is sharing his best and worst hitting matchups for Week 8 of Fantasy Baseball over at SportsLine. They'll help you figure out who to sit, who to start, who to add, and who to drop this week. Without knowing the matchups, you're literally flying blind.



One player Towers isn't high on for Week 8 (May 14-20): Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.



Even though Cespedes is a proven power hitter who's in the top 10 in the National League in RBIs with 27, Towers is recommending that Fantasy Baseball players proceed with caution while he faces a pitching gauntlet at less than 100 percent health.



"Only five games on the schedule, and they have to face the toughest part of the Diamondbacks' rotation," Towers told SportsLine. "Right now, Cespedes is the only must-start player on the Mets, and with manager Mickey Callaway admitting Cespedes isn't at 100 percent right now, it's not inconceivable that you might sit Cespedes this week."



A player Towers says should benefit from the schedule and matchups this week: Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.



Chicago plays eight games because of a double-header with the Reds on Saturday, and they're not scheduled to face any lefty starters all week long. Look for massive production from Schwarber, who has a .293 average and all seven home runs against righties this season.



Towers has also identified a sleeper who is heating up and gets a dream slate of pitching matchups this week. This player should return massive Fantasy numbers, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.



So what MLB Fantasy Baseball matchups can make or break your team this week, and which sleeper do you need to be all over because of his schedule? Visit SportsLine now to see the worst and best matchups of the week from CBS Sports' Senior Fantasy Editor, and find out.