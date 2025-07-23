Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

Back in my wayward youth, when I still doubted the legitimacy of Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakthrough, I made a comparison on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast that I thought was so devastating it would end the argument then and there.

"Well, how do you feel about Ceddanne Rafaela? Because by the data, they look about the same."

About that ...

You may not have noticed if you don't roster Rafaela because he wasn't an All-Star and doesn't rank among the league leaders in any offensive category, but like Crow-Armstrong, he's turned himself into a player. Not as good as Crow-Armstrong, of course, but he entered play Tuesday batting .323 (52 for 161) with 12 homers, seven steals and a .972 OPS over his past 44 games. Head-to-Head points isn't even his ideal format, given his allergy to walks, yet for the season, he's averaging about as many points per game as Maikel Garcia and Brendan Donovan.

It's time for the rankings to reflect that.

The 10 biggest rankings moves for this week

A few others worth highlighting