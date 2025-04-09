Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

We've reached the point in the season where players at new positions are picking up eligibility at those positions. A quick scan of the Rotisserie rankings will reveal Jazz Chisholm at second base (first), Jose Altuve in the outfield (16th), Matt McLain at second base (seventh, even with his hamstring injury), Cam Smith in the outfield (45th), and Jonathan India at both third base (20th) and the outfield (51st), to name just a few.

That's all well and good, but if you clicked here, you're probably more interested in hearing about those moving vertically in the rankings rather than horizontally. I've organized them into a top 10 list for this week, so have at it.

The 10 biggest rankings moves for this week

A few others worth highlighting