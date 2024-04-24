In this space, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

Though I try to keep my analysis objective, rooted in data and other observable facts, it's inevitable that I'll develop a hang-up about a player from time to time.

Josh Naylor may be such a player. Though once a first-round pick for the Marlins, his earliest years in the majors were a struggle, which led to him being traded twice before finding any measure of success. Even then, he was regarded as a platoon case unlikely to make a substantial Fantasy impact, and when the tide finally began to turn last year, in came an oblique injury to undercut it all.

I regarded him as a fine player in theory, but after having Lucy yank the football away so many times, I didn't trust that theory to become reality. But boy, is it reality now. Naylor's contact is both high quantity and high quality, giving him a Statcast page that's all lit up in red. His expected stats say he's earned every bit of his .321 batting average and .605 slugging percentage so far, and it's not some grand departure from last year, when he was 95th percentile for xBA and 80th percentile.

Still only 26, Naylor is shaping up to be a total stud this year and deserves to be ranked like one. But where does that put him exactly?

First base

Second base

A couple weeks ago on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, I said that I didn't think Jordan Westburg had top-10 potential at second base given how much his home park figured to inhibit his power production, but I'm already having to eat my words because I've run out of players to rank ahead of him. If any one of Zack Gelof, Luis Arraez and Nolan Gorman was pulling his weight, I could have staved off this embarrassment, but alas, I'm hard-pressed to argue they're still the better investments.



All right, all right ... I've moved Brice Turang up some more and moved Jose Caballero right along with him since I think the two profile quite similarly -- which is to say they'll provide mostly stolen bases and not much else. They're now 20th and 21st for me in categories leagues and 23rd and 24th in points, where stolen bases are more of a bonus than a requirement. I'm not so bought-in that I'm moving them ahead of players like Thairo Estrada and Bryson Stott, but I'm keeping an open mind.

The second base breakout that no one is talking about is Luis Garcia, whose quality of contact puts Turang and Caballeros to shame and who's also stealing bases at a pretty nice clip. He now ranks 29th for me, which may not seem high, but it moves him past both Davis Schneider and Ceddanne Rafaela, who were mild sleeper targets coming in. I'd be willing to move Garcia up another five spots, past Edouard Julien and Brendan Donovan, if the Nationals would play him against left-handers more.



Third base

I've moved Elly De La Cruz up to third in categories leagues, ahead of Gunnar Henderson and Rafael Devers, and fifth in points leagues, ahead of just Henderson. His high strikeout rate is more of a hindrance in points leagues and his stolen bases less of a benefit. Of course, if I was fully bought in on everything he's doing, those strikeouts wouldn't much matter. He'd just be the top third baseman in all formats. But you may remember that his first month in the majors last year was similarly impressive before the correction came, and I do take his high strikeout and ground-ball rates as warning signs that what we're seeing now may be just a little too good to be true.

Though Jordan Westburg has climbed into my top 10 at second base, he misses the cut here because, well, 10th would be Nolan Arenado. I'm not ready to move him past Fantasy royalty yet. Westburg is a couple spots lower for me in points leagues, where I prefer Max Muncy and Michael Busch for their ability to draw walks.



Shortstop

Like at third base, Elly De La Cruz has inched a little bit higher for me here, now trailing only Bobby Witt, Mookie Betts and Trea Turner in categories leagues and those three along with Corey Seager in points. It means he's ahead of Francisco Lindor in both, which I think is a pretty big step toward declaring his superiority. Another couple weeks of these numbers and Turner and Seager are going to slip behind De La Cruz, too.

I'm actually pretty intrigued by what we're seeing from Jeremy Pena, who reworked his swing in the offseason and has a much improved strikeout rate and launch angle, but I just can't figure out how to get him any higher than 24th in the rankings. There's already so much pressure to move up Brice Turang, at least in Rotisserie leagues, and then beyond him is Thairo Estrada, who's an established Roto darling even if he's off to a slow start, and Willy Adames, who has more of a track record than Peña and arguably the better numbers so far. I just want the record to show that I see what Peña is doing and wish I could reflect it in the rankings more.



Catcher

Outfield



Starting pitcher

Relief pitcher