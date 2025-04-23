Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

Take it from the guy who has to scour the waiver wire for 10 streamable options every week: Starting pitcher has been picked clean. At least on the CBS Sports platform, there's basically no one rostered in less than 80 percent of leagues who's worth adding, a shocking development this early in the season.

It's why the lack of interest in Landen Roupp is so baffling to me. Even days after his recent gem at the Angels -- when he allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in seven innings -- he's still rostered in just 54 percent of leagues.

Perhaps a move up the rankings can change that ...

Relief pitcher



You'll notice I'm leading with relief pitcher here rather than starting pitcher, the role Roupp is actually filling for the Giants, and it's because he has yet to make the five starts necessary to pick up eligibility at starting pitcher in standard CBS Sports leagues. Part of me wonders if that explains the lack of interest -- he's just not usable at the position where he's most desired -- but if so, it's short-sighted. He's literally one start away. More likely, the lack of interest stems from people taking a quick glance at his 4.09 ERA and 1.36 WHIP and deciding he's nothing special, but to that, I say au contraire, mon frère. The main reason is that if you pull up Roupp's Baseball Savant page, you'll see that his most-thrown pitch, the curveball, has a 56.8 percent whiff rate. A 40 percent whiff rate on any particular pitch is considered great, and you normally only see it on secondary offerings. This is his main pitch, and it's verging on 60 percent rather than 40. What more do you need to know? The proof of concept in his latest outing is enough for me to move Rupp up to 25th in Rotisserie (17th in Head-to-Head points), which may not sound all that high to you, but it puts him in must-roster territory, ahead of fellow SPARPs Grant Holmes and Bowden Francis.

I'm keeping Emmanuel Clase and Devin Williams as my top two at this position for now. Their track records are too lengthy and too dominant for me to buckle in the face of these early struggles, particularly when there are no obvious red flags to suggest that either of these pitchers is irrevocably broken. I genuinely believe that if I were to advise you to trade one for, say, Robert Suarez, which is what a move down the rankings would implicitly do, there would be serious regrets later on. I wrote more about what's afflicting Clase and Williams in my latest Bullpen Report if you'd like to check it out

By now, it's pretty clear that Tanner Scott and Jose Alvarado are indeed the closers for their respective teams and not part of some elaborate committee, so I've moved them ahead of Jhoan Duran and Felix Bautista. I don't think the talent gap between the two pairs is that wide if it even exists, and there are clearer cracks for Duran and Bautista than for Scott and Alvarado right now.

With the injury to A.J. Puk -- one that sounds like it could keep him out for some time -- Justin Martinez has room to roam with the closer role in Arizona, and I've moved him ahead of full-time closers Kenley Jansen, Aroldis Chapman, and Kyle Finnegan in response. That's me being conservative, mind you. There's quite possibly top-five upside here.

Starting pitcher

Outfield

Catcher

I've dropped Salvador Perez behind Cal Raleigh and Will Smith. It's less that I'm concerned about him than that I'm emboldened by them. Raleigh and Perez were about on equal footing coming into the season anyway. Smith, on the other hand, was genuinely worrisome given the reports of him still being afflicted by the bone bruise that seemed to drag down his numbers last year, but so far this year, it hasn't shown up in the results nor in the playing time.

New call-up Agustin Ramirez has absolutely throttled the ball through two games, not only going 5 for 6 with three doubles but also delivering the sort of exit velocities that make his upside plain to see. He's even attempted a stolen base in each of his two games, succeeding once, which already gives a pretty good indication that base-stealing will remain a part of his game in the majors. He could still spiral from here, but because it's already clear that he's not going to be one of those much-ballyhooed prospects whose first major-league stints meet with a whimper, I've seen fit to move him up to 13th at catcher, a position where the threshold for Fantasy relevance is so low that any player with inordinate upside deserves a king's welcome.



First base

Second base

Brice Turang is up two more spots, moving past Jackson Holliday and into the top 10, and is certainly making me rethink my bust call coming into the year. It's less the top-line numbers, for as great as they are, than the fact that his average exit velocity and, even more so, his max exit velocity are so improved from a year ago. We're talking about an additional 5 mph of the former and an additional 2 mph of the latter, and the reason that second number is so important is because max exit velocity isn't the sort of thing a hitter can fake over a hot stretch. It signals an actual skill change, possibly brought about by a new leg kick in Turang's case.

Luke Keaschall is another recent call-up who's made a strong impression, showing off his on-base skills and base-stealing prowess especially. The exit velocity readings give some reason for pause, but given how productive he was in the minors, I'm willing to rank him somewhat optimistically, just behind Jonathan India and Brendan Donovan and just ahead of Tyler Fitzgerald (who I don't really buy) and Maikel Garcia.



Third base



After a 2024 that was derailed by a PED suspension, Noelvi Marte is once again flashing the potential that once made him a top prospect, going 8 for 14 with three doubles and two homers in his past three games. The most recent of those homers, by the way, was hit 116.7 mph, a mark achieved by only six other major-leaguers this year. Marte is so new to the lineup that there's no telling how long of a leash manager Terry Francona will give him, but I'm willing to slot him 24th at third base for the upside. And if you want to drop Cam Smith or Ryan McMahon for him in a shallower league, it wouldn't hurt my feelings.

Also in the interest of upside, recently demoted Matt Shaw hasn't moved as far down the rankings as you might think, clocking in at 28th. I'm anticipating a fairly straightforward mechanical tweak Cubs are working with at third base? Egad!



Shortstop