Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

The top minor league hitter was just called up over the weekend, and wouldn't you know it, given the way this season has gone, he's a catcher. As if the position wasn't convoluted enough.

Normally, a bat so high-end at a position so lacking would be greeted with fainting and fanfare, but in this year of the catcher, I couldn't help but grimace at Samuel Basallo's arrival because I knew there were already more than enough quality catchers for a one-catcher league. How could I rank him in a way that didn't shortchange his incredible upside but also didn't lead people to discard their already excellent catcher?

To make matters worse, Ben Rice is becoming a thing again. The Statcast darling, who began this year as the Yankees' primary DH while spelling Paul Goldschmidt at first base, began losing playing time during a midseason slump but has now started 12 straight games, most of them at catcher. I call him a Statcast darling because his readings make him out to be a true stud at the plate, with his .292 xBA and his .571 xSLG both ranking in the top 7 percent of the league. Of course, his actual production has fallen well short of those numbers, but a recent surge at the plate combined with a return to everyday duty paints a promising picture indeed.

In the end, I found a way to get both Rice and Basallo in my top 12, which may sound like no great endorsement, but again, the catcher position is loaded this year. It was only possible because Drake Baldwin is back to splitting at-bats with Sean Murphy, with Marcell Ozuna reclaiming the DH role full-time. Rice places ninth, ahead of Augustin Ramirez and Ivan Herrera, two additional breakouts who I still believe in long term but who've fallen on hard times lately. Basallo is 12th, directly behind those two, but with the upside to move into the top five if all goes right. He's really more of a hitter than a catcher, but he may well keep his catcher eligibility next season if Adley Rutschman's abdominal injury forces him to the IL now.

That's next season's concern, though. Leaving the catcher position aside, let's recap some of the biggest changes to my rankings.

The 12 biggest rankings moves for this week