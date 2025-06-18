Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

It was clear from the first inning that Spencer Strider was in for a better afternoon Saturday. After his fastball sat at 95-96 mph through his first five turns back from elbow surgery, it was suddenly hitting 97-98, which was more in line with the Strider we saw prior to the procedure -- i.e., the one who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting with 13.8 K/9 in 2022 and then led the majors in strikeouts and wins the following year. Not surprisingly, he went on to have his best start of the season, striking out 13 over six scoreless innings. Here's what that looked like:

Now, you may wonder how many of those strikeouts were precipitated by him facing a moribund Rockies lineup away from Coors Field. After all, Grant Holmes recorded 15 strikeouts against the same lineup the following day. But the fact is that Strider's outing would have been a sigh of relief even without the 13 strikeouts. Diminished velocity threatened to ruin him, but now we know it's not a permanent affliction.

I ended up elevating him only two spots in my rankings, ahead of Kris Bubic and Bryan Woo, to make him SP20. That's a far cry from the SP1 he was drafted to be last year, but he still has to prove he can sustain the velocity gain and dominate a lineup other than the Rockies. I didn't want the minimal change in the rankings to obscure the sea change that was his last start, though. Prior to it, I was hoping against hope by keeping Strider in my top 25. Now, it seems like it was the right call.

The 10 biggest rankings moves for this week