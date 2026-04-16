Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

How hot is Dalton Rushing? So hot that he actually displaced Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers lineup for a day.

Of course, the official reason was to let Ohtani devote himself entirely to his pitching duties for once, but the move nonetheless suggests that manager Dave Roberts is looking for creative ways to get Rushing's bat in the lineup. All the 25-year-old did in his day at DH was go 2 for 4 with a home run. The performance actually lowered his batting average to .529 (9 for 17) while giving him a total of four home runs. Even for as loaded as catcher is, it's surely time to move him up in the rankings, right?

Eh, maybe a little. The problem is that Wednesday's start was only Rushing's fifth all season, and he has yet to appear off the bench. When he's homering every time he plays, he can make do with such sparse playing time, but you don't need me to tell you that his pace will eventually slow. Has he earned more playing time? Sure, but where is he going to get it? The Dodgers already have a perennial All-Star catcher in Will Smith, who's locked up through 2033, and they're obviously not going to sit Ohtani with any regularity. Rushing got some exposure to left field in the minors, but to this point, Robert has firmly denied that he's an option there. Unless (or until?) that changes, I don't see how Rushing is even a second catcher in 12-team leagues. He's only playing about a quarter of the time, after all.

So while he has moved up to 29th at the position for me, that's not enough for him to place among ...

The 10 biggest rankings moves for this week