Fantasy Baseball Rankings Risers and Fallers: Luis Castillo and Tyler Glasnow are rising

I am not a fiddler. Not with my lineups, and not with my rankings.

Especially not in April.

But that doesn't mean you can ignore everything that happens the first two weeks of the season. Enormous potential is flashed, disappointing results are tallied, and most importantly, playing time is not always what we expected.

For those reasons, there are risers and fallers in the rankings, even this early. Here are 10 pitchers and 10 hitters who have moved significantly in my rest-of-season rankings.

Risers

Luis Castillo (No. 23 SP) - He's been everything we could have hoped for and more. He's getting ground balls like he did as a rookie (57%) and swinging strikes like he never has before (16.7%). He's averaging more than 95 miles per hour on his fastball and using his change up more often, which is one of the best in baseball. Castillo has enough inconsistency in his career to question how real this is, but if it's real, he's a top-10 starting pitcher.

Tyler Glasnow (No. 24 SP) - We always thought Glasnow had elite upside, and he showed glimpses in 2018, but what he's been in 2019 has been remarkable. Glasnow has struck out 32.1% of the batters he's faced and more importantly, walked just 4.7%. The control has always been Glasnow's Achilles' heel but so far he's throwing more strikes than ever.

Matthew Boyd (No. 40 SP) - I've never been a big believer in Boyd, so I may be a little behind everyone on this one, but you can't ignore his first three starts. He's struck out 40% of the batters he's faced and has a 2.60 ERA despite a .389 BABIP-against. He's done it with a heavy dose of his slider, which he's thrown 36% of the time.

Trevor Richards (No. 41 SP) - There's hype around several of the Marlins young starters, but Richards was my favorite at the start of the year and he's done nothing to change that. His changeup was his best pitch in 2018 but so far he's getting it done with his fastball. Despite averaging less than 91 MPH on his "heater", Richard has a 43% whiff rate on the pitch.

Zach Eflin (No. 42 SP) - We were excited about Eflin coming into the year because of his increase in velocity, but it's been his increased slider usage that has been the key so far. He's thrown more sliders than four-seam fastballs for the first time in his career and it's worked, with batters whiffing on a third of them.

Yoan Moncada (No. 10 2B) - Moncada was once one of the top prospects in all of baseball so it doesn't take a lot to start believing in him. While it seems counterintuitive, a more aggressive approach is helping him cut down on his strikeouts. He's also lifted the ball more which has led to better power numbers, with eight extra base hits in his first 11 games.

Willians Astudillo (No. 12 C) - Playing time was the big concern for Astudillo but he's hit so well the Twins don't have much of a choice. He's an extreme contact hitter and only has four strikeouts in 123 career plate appearances. He doesn't have to play every day to be relevant as a catcher, because none of them do. But he's going to hit when he plays.

Pete Alonso (No. 14 1B) - Alonso isn't going to be this good, that should go without saying. But he's made incredible contact so far in the major leagues. His barrel rate is the second-highest in baseball and his average-exit velocity is tied with Cody Bellinger for 15th. The key thing to watch will be the strikeout rate. Early in the season he's struck out at a much higher rate than he did in the minor leagues.

Daniel Vogelbach (No. 9 DH) - We've always wanted to see Vogelbach get a shot at every day playing time in the majors and an injury to Kyle Seager made that happen. And boy, has Vogelbach taken advantage. He's crushing the baseball and showing the same elite plate discipline he did in the minors. There's still concern over what happens when Seager comes back, but Vogelbach may not give the Mariners a choice.

Domingo Santana (No. 36 OF) - Santana is another Mariner off to a blazing start with four home runs and three stolen bases in his first 14 games. He's also cut his strikeout rate and swinging strike rate significantly. If that actually holds up, I still have him too low.

