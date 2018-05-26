Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Christian Villanueva, bench Travis Shaw

If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 10 (May 28-June 3), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



Last week, the model said Rockies SS Trevor Story, a top-10 shortstop in terms of market value, would face plant. The result: Story had only one hit and no RBI in Colorado's series against the Dodgers -- anyone who faded him dodged a major bullet.



Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 10 and revealed its latest fantasy baseball rankings.



One player the model loves this week: Padres 3B Christian Villanueva. San Diego will play host to the Marlins (four-game series) and the Reds (three-game series) this week. Both rank in the bottom third of the league in cumulative team ERA, which will allow Villanueva more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers.



He's owned in only 63 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top five in fantasy points among all third basemen. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.



A player to avoid this week: Brewers 3B Travis Shaw.



Shaw is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 4 fantasy third baseman in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic dropoff this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 15 of Fantasy baseball rankings.



The Brewers will face the Cardinals in a three-game series this week, and St. Louis ranks in the top third of the league in team ERA. Shaw is projected to have only 16.8 fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.



