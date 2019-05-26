Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Derek Dietrich, sit Rhys Hoskins

Week 10 of the Fantasy baseball season brings some tough questions for owners as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who has a tough week of matchups, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, who's turned back the clock in the month of May? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (hamstring) safe to rely on in Week 10 Fantasy baseball lineups? These are the types of questions Fantasy baseball owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 10 Fantasy baseball lineups. And owners around the country know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake this week, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, saying he'd finish inside the top 15 outfielders despite being ranked just 47th in start percentage. The result: Frazier recorded three hits, six RBIs, three runs scored and three homers in New York's three-game series against the Orioles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on MLB and revealed its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of May 27 to June 2.

One player the model is high on this week: Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich. Despite the Reds sitting in last place in the NL Central, Dietrich is having a career year in Cincinnati. In fact, he hit 12 home runs in his first 100 at-bats this season. At this rate, he'll easily pass his career-high 16 home runs from last season. He enters play on May 24 slugging .650, which is more than .225 points higher than the slugging percentage he posted in six seasons with the Marlins to begin his career. The 29-year-old also recorded 27 RBI, 18 runs and a steal in his first 46 games this season.

SportsLine's model ranks Dietrich as the No. 5 outfielder for Week 10 even though his market rank is just No. 61 at his position, and he's owned in just 40 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, the sixth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

He's seen his batting average plummet from .302 on May 7 to .254 on May 23. Hoskins is hitting just .219 in May and the Phillies will face an extremely tough week of pitching. Philadelphia will close the week with a three-game series on the road against the Dodgers, who boast a top-five pitching staff that allows opponents to hit just .224 against them. He's a player to consider putting on your bench this week.

