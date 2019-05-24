Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Willy Adames, sit Rhys Hoskins

If you're setting your Week 10 Fantasy baseball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, saying he'd finish inside the top 15 outfielders despite being ranked just 47th in start percentage. The result: Frazier recorded three hits, six RBIs, three runs scored and three homers in New York's three-game series against the Orioles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on MLB and revealed its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of May 27 to June 2.

One player the model is high on this week: Rays shortstop Willy Adames. The 23-year-old has been seeing the ball extremely well at the plate in his most recent outings. In fact, he's hit three home runs since May 17 and enters the weekend having recorded eight doubles already this season. Adames has hit safely in 12 of 16 games in the month of May, with five of those being of the multi-hit variety.

SportsLine's model ranks Adames as the No. 9 shortstop for Week 10 even though his market rank is just No. 26 at his position and he's owned in just 25 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, the sixth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

He's seen his batting average plummet from .302 on May 7 to .254 on May 23. Hoskins is hitting just .219 in May and the Phillies will face an extremely tough week of pitching. Philadelphia will close the week with a three-game series on the road against the Dodgers, who boast a top-five pitching staff that allows opponents to hit just .224 against them. He's a player to consider putting on your bench this week.

