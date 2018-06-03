Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start John Ryan Murphy, bench Cesar Hernandez

If you're setting your Fantasy baseball lineups for Week 11 (June 4-10), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model said Brewers 3B Travis Shaw, a top-five fantasy third baseman according to market value, would face-plant. The result: Shaw had only one hit and zero RBI in Milwaukee's series against the Cardinals -- anyone who faded him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 11 and revealed its latest Fantasy baseball rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Diamondbacks C John Ryan Murphy. Arizona will face the San Francisco Giants (three-game series) and the Colorado Rockies (three-game series) this week. Both rank in the bottom half of the league in cumulative team ERA, which will allow Murphy more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers.

He's owned in only 6 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top five in Fantasy points among all catchers. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

A player to avoid this week: Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez.

Hernandez is the No. 7 Fantasy second baseman in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic dropoff this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 15 of Fantasy baseball rankings.

The Phillies will face the Cubs in a three-game series this week, and Chicago ranks in the top third of the league in team ERA. Hernandez is projected to have only 13.8 Fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.

The model is also calling for a surprising shortstop you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the Fantasy Baseball rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every position, plus see which SS is going to come out of nowhere to crack the Top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.