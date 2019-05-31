Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Matt Olson, sit Bryce Harper

If you're setting your Week 11 Fantasy baseball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed. Now the model has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich, saying he'd finish inside the top five outfielders despite being ranked 61st in start percentage. The result: Dietrich recorded six hits, eight RBIs, four runs scored and four home runs in Cincinnati's three-game series against the Pirates. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on baseball and has revealed its Fantasy rankings for the week of June 3-9.

One player the model is high on this week: Athletics 1B/DH Matt Olson. The 25-year-old has been seeing the ball extremely well at the plate in his most recent outings. In fact, Olson hit seven home runs in the month of May and enters the weekend having recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine games. He's also been clutch with runners in scoring position, recording two or more RBIs in three of his last six outings.

The model ranks Olson as the No. 8 1B/DH for Week 11 even though his market rank is just No. 19 at his position, and he's owned in just 76 percent of leagues. Pick him up and start him with confidence.

And a massive shocker: Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, the fifth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Harper and the Phillies will play six games this week against extremely tough pitching. Philadelphia will open the week with a three-game series on the road against the San Diego Padres, who are allowing opponents to hit just .239. The Phillies will close the week with a three-game home stand against the Reds, who boast a top-five pitching staff with an accumulative team ERA of 3.72. He's a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

The model is also calling for a surprising catcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 11 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before locking in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which catcher is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.