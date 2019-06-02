Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Stephen Piscotty, sit Bryce Harper

Week 11 of the Fantasy baseball season brings some tough questions for owners as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, who has a tough week of matchups, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Athletics 1B/DH Matt Olson, who hit seven home runs in the month of May? Is a player returning from injury such as Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw (wrist) safe to rely on in Week 11 Fantasy baseball lineups? These are the types of questions Fantasy baseball owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 11 Fantasy baseball lineups. And owners around the country know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake this week, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich, saying he'd finish inside the top five outfielders despite being ranked 61st in start percentage. The result: Dietrich recorded six hits, eight RBIs, four runs scored and four home runs in Cincinnati's three-game series against the Pirates. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on baseball and has revealed its Fantasy rankings for the week of June 3-9.

One player the model is high on this week: Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty. Piscotty has put together a strong .268/.339/.419 slash line through 51 games in 2019. And the 28-year-old has put on an impressive performance at the plate in the month of May. In fact, Piscotty entered play on May 31 having recorded 27 hits, 11 RBIs, 13 runs scored and two homers in May. Piscotty recorded at least one hit in 19 of his 24 games in the month of May with seven of those being of the multi-hit variety.

SportsLine's model ranks Piscotty as the No. 12 outfielder for Week 11 even though his market rank is just No. 46 at his position. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, the fifth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Harper and the Phillies will play six games this week against extremely tough pitching. Philadelphia will open the week with a three-game series on the road against the San Diego Padres, who are allowing opponents to hit just .239. The Phillies will close the week with a three-game home stand against the Reds, who boast a top-five pitching staff with an accumulative team ERA of 3.72. He's a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

