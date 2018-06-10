Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Derek Dietrich, bench Mike Moustakas

If you're setting your fantasy baseball lineups for Week 12 (June 11-17), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



Last week, the model said Rockies SS Trevor Story, a top-10 fantasy shortstop according to market value, would face-plant. The result: Story had just two hits, six strikeouts and no RBIs in Colorado's series against the Reds. Anyone who faded him dodged a major bullet.



Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 12 and revealed its latest fantasy baseball rankings.



One player the model loves this week: Marlins 3B Derek Dietrich. Miami hosts the Giants for a four-game series this week. San Francisco ranks in the bottom third of the league in team ERA, which will allow Dietrich more opportunities to pile up week-winning fantasy numbers.



He's owned in only 19 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top 10 in fantasy points among all third basemen. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.



A player to avoid this week: Royals 3B Mike Moustakas.



Moustakas is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports leagues and is the No. 7 fantasy third basemen in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 20.



The Royals face the Astros in a three-game series this week. The Astros' pitching staff is the only MLB team with an ERA below 3.00. Moustakas is projected to have just 13.6 fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.



