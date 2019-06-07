Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Niko Goodrum, sit David Fletcher

If you're setting your Week 12 Fantasy baseball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on A's shortstop Jurickson Profar, saying he'd finish in the top five shortstops despite being started in just 54 percent of leagues. The result: Profrar recorded five hits, three RBIs and one run scored in Oakland's three-game series against the Angels. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on MLB and revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of June 10-16.

One player the model is high on this week: Tigers second baseman Niko Goodrum. Batting leadoff, Goodrum enters the weekend having recorded a hit in seven of his last eight games, with three of those being of the multi-hit variety. He's also been clutch with runners in scoring position, recording nine RBIs in his last eight outings. Goodrum should continue to hit near the top of the order for a Detroit team that's struggled to find consistency at the plate.

The model ranks Goodrum as the No. 9 second baseman for Week 12 even though he's owned in just 42 percent of leagues. Pick him up and start him with confidence.

And a massive shocker: Angels third baseman David Fletcher, a top-10 player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Fletcher and the Angels will play six games this week against extremely tough pitching. Los Angeles will open the week with a two-game home stand against the Dodgers, who are allowing opponents to hit just .223 against them. They close with a four-game series on the road against the Rays, who boast the best pitching staff in baseball with a cumulative team ERA of 2.99. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

