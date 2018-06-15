Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Joe Panik, bench Dee Gordon

If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 13 (June 18-24), thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see SportsLine's fantasy baseball rankings. When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model said Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos, a top-five fantasy third baseman according to market value, would face-plant. The result: Castellanos had no hits and four strikeouts in Detroit's series against the Twins -- anyone who faded him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 13 and revealed its optimal fantasy baseball rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Giants second baseman Joe Panik.

San Francisco opens the week with a three-game series against the Marlins, a team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in ERA, which will allow Panik more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers.

He's owned in just 33 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top 10 in fantasy points among all second basemen. Pick him up and start him with confidence.

A player to avoid this week: Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon.

Gordon is owned in 98 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 5 fantasy second basemen in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 15.

The Mariners will face both the Red Sox and Yankees in three-game series this week. Both pitching staffs rank in the top 10 in the majors in team ERA. Gordon is projected to have just 13.4 Fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.

