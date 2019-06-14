Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Rougned Odor, sit Gleyber Torres

If you're setting your Week 13 Fantasy baseball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela, saying he'd finish in the top 10 at his position despite being started in just 25 percent of leagues. The result: Urshela recorded three hits, one home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in New York's two-game series against the Mets. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on MLB and revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of June 17-23.

One player the model is high on this week: Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor. The 25-year-old has been seeing the ball extremely well at the plate in his most recent outings. In fact, he enters the weekend having recorded at least one hit in six of his last eight games.

Odor and the Rangers will finish Week 13 of the Fantasy baseball season with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, who rank in the bottom third of the league in team ERA (4.92), which will allow Odor more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's projected as the fourth-best Fantasy second baseman this week even though his market rank is No. 16 at his position and he's owned in just 54 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Torres and the Yankees will play seven games this week against extremely tough pitching. New York opens with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, who feature the top-ranked pitching staff in baseball. The Yankees will close the week with a four-game home stand against the Astros, who are allowing opponents to hit just .210 against them. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

