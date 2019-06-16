Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Yandy Diaz, sit Gleyber Torres

Week 13 of the Fantasy baseball season brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who has a tough week of matchups, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, who entered the weekend having recorded hits in six of his last eight games? Should a player expected to return from injury like Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (quad) be high up in Week 13 Fantasy baseball rankings? These are the types of questions Fantasy baseball owners will have to answer before locking in their lineups. And owners everywhere know that a victory this week could be the determining factor between making the playoffs or going home empty-handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake this week, be sure to read the Week 13 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela, saying he'd finish in the top 10 at his position despite being started in just 25 percent of leagues. The result: Urshela recorded three hits, one home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in New York's two-game series against the Mets. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on MLB and revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of June 17-23.

One player the model is high on this week: Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. The 27-year-old has been a bright spot at the top of the order for Tampa Bay. In fact, Diaz has proven to be a major success as the leadoff hitter overall this season, as he entered the weekend hitting .360 with 10 extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, five home runs) and 10 RBIs out of that slot. And he's been sensational in the month of June, entering the weekend with a .327 average partly on the strength of four multi-hit performances. He'll look to keep that momentum going this week as the Rays get set to play seven games.

SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 show Diaz as the No. 10 third baseman for Week 13 even though he's owned in just 66 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Torres and the Yankees will play seven games this week against extremely tough pitching. New York opens with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, who feature the top-ranked pitching staff in baseball. The Yankees will close the week with a four-game home stand against the Astros, who are allowing opponents to hit just .210 against them. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

