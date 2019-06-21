Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Alex Verdugo, sit Paul DeJong

If you're setting your Week 14 Fantasy baseball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Indians catcher Roberto Perez, saying he'd finish in the top 10 at his position despite being owned in just 26 percent of leagues. The result: Perez recorded two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs in Cleveland's three-game series against the Rangers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on MLB and has revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of June 24-30.

One player the model is high on this week: Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo. The 23-year-old has been seeing the ball extremely well at the plate in his most recent outings. In fact, Verdugo enters the weekend having recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine games.

Now, Verdugo and the Dodgers will finish the week with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies, who rank near the bottom of the league in team ERA (5.17), which will allow Verdugo more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's projected as the 10th-best Fantasy outfielder this week even though his market rank is just No. 54 at his position, and he's owned in just 51 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, the sixth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top 20. DeJong and the Cardinals play just five games this week, which will hinder his ability to pile up Fantasy points. St. Louis opens the week with a two-game home stand against the Athletics, who boast a top 10 pitching staff with a team ERA of 4.17. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

The model is also calling for a surprising catcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 14 Fantasy baseball rankings.

