Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Brian Dozier, sit Paul DeJong

Week 14 of the Fantasy baseball season brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Twins outfielder Max Kepler, who has a tough week of matchups, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside player like Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, who entered the weekend having recorded a hit in seven of his last nine games? Should a player who just returned from injury like Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge be high up in your Fantasy baseball rankings? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their rosters and settling on a Fantasy baseball strategy for the week. And owners everywhere know a victory this week could be the deciding factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty-handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake, you need to see the Week 14 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Indians catcher Roberto Perez, saying he'd finish in the top 10 at his position despite being owned in just 26 percent of leagues. The result: Perez recorded two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs in Cleveland's three-game series against the Rangers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on MLB and has revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of June 24-30.

One player the model is high on this week: Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier. He got off to a slow start offensively, but the veteran has been seeing the ball extremely well at the plate lately. In fact, Dozier is slashing .327/.389/.735 through the first 15 games in June with five home runs and 12 RBIs. The 32-year-old is also on pace for his most home runs in a single season since 2017.

SportsLine's model ranks Dozier as the No. 11 second baseman for Week 14 even though he's owned in just 56 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, the sixth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top 20. DeJong and the Cardinals play just five games this week, which will hinder his ability to pile up Fantasy points. St. Louis opens the week with a two-game home stand against the Athletics, who boast a top 10 pitching staff with a team ERA of 4.17. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

