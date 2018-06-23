Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start John Ryan Murphy, bench Yangervis Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
If you're setting your fantasy baseball lineups for Week 14 (June 25-July 1), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.
Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
Last week, the model was high on Giants second baseman Joe Panik even though he was only owned in 33 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: he enters the weekend with at least one hit in five of his last six games -- anybody who picked him up got solid production for free over the past week.
Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 14 and revealed its latest fantasy baseball rankings.
One player the model loves this week: Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy.
Arizona starts the week with a four-game series against the Marlins, who have a staff ERA of close to 5.00. The Diamondbacks wrap up the week with three games against the Giants -- another team in the bottom half of the league in ERA, which will allow Murphy more opportunities to pile up fantasy numbers.
Murphy is owned in only 26 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top five in fantasy points among all catchers. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.
A player to avoid this week: Blue Jays second baseman Yangervis Solarte.
Solarte is the No. 6 fantasy second baseman in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish 15th at his position in its fantasy baseball rankings.
The Blue Jays have several tough pitching matchups coming up against the Red Sox and Phillies, and Solarte is projected to score just 15.2 fantasy points this week. There are many better values available.
The model is also calling for a surprising starting pitcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the fantasy baseball rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which starting pitcher is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.
