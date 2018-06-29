Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Alen Hanson, bench Mike Moustakas

If you're setting your fantasy baseball lineups for Week 15 (July 2-8), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



Over the course of a season, their advanced fantasy football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



Last week, the model was high on Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy even though he was only owned in 26 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Murphy entered the weekend with at least one hit in his last three games -- anybody who picked him up got solid production for free over the past week.



Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 15 and revealed its latest 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.



One player the model loves this week: Giants second baseman Alen Hanson. San Francisco opens the week with a three-game series on the road against the Rockies, who rank in the bottom third of the league in team ERA. That will allow Hanson more opportunities to pile up fantasy numbers.



He's only owned in 25 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top 10 in fantasy points among all second basemen. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.



A player to avoid this week: Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.



Moustakas is owned in 99 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 8 fantasy third baseman in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish outside the top 15.



The Royals will face both the Indians and Red Sox in a three-game series in Week 15, and both pitching staffs rank in the top half of the league in team ERA. Moustakas is projected to have just 15.1 fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.



The model is also calling for a surprising staring pitcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the fantasy baseball rankings, and he may be on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which SP is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.