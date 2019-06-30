Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Justin Smoak, sit Bryce Harper

The New York Yankees have survived an onslaught of injuries early in the MLB season to rise to the top of the AL East and post a first-half record that's tied for the best in the American League. Fantasy baseball owners everywhere have been riding the Bronx Bombers to success of their own, with breakout seasons from players like Luke Voit, DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela pushing them higher and higher in 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Aaron Judge is back now too, providing a huge boost of power in the middle of lineups. With the postseason creeping into view, owners are working the Fantasy baseball waiver wire and trade market to improve their rosters. Now, reliable Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 will go a long way towards making a deep playoff run. Before making any difficult start or sit decisions, consult the Week 15 Fantasy baseball rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, saying he'd finish in the top 10 at his position despite being owned in just 23 percent of leagues. The result: Suzuki had a 1.250 OPS entering the weekend with a home run and a double. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 15 (July 1-7).

One player the model is high on this week: Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak. The model ranks Smoak as its No. 10 first baseman for Week 15 even though he's owned in just 49 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence.

Smoak's numbers have been relatively pedestrian, as he's slashing .225/.364/.423 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs. However, a deeper dive shows that he's due to see some positive regression given the way he's been seeing the ball.

The veteran has a career-high walk rate of 16.5 percent a career-low strikeout rate of 18.0 percent. His hard-hit contact rate of 45.5 percent is also a career-best. However, his average is down because of a .232 BABIP that's bound to improve. If Smoak keeps being patient and hitting the ball hard, he'll find more holes in the defense, and his overall offensive profile should rise considerably in the second half.

And a massive shocker: Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, the sixth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top 20.

After signing a massive $330 million contract in the offseason, Harper has had memorable moments in Philadelphia, but the mercurial star has been inconsistent. He's hitting just .246 this season, and a .317 BABIP suggests his average isn't just the product of bad luck.

Harper is swinging at more pitches outside of the strike zone (31.2 percent) than he has in the last four seasons, while his contact rate of 68.3 percent is the lowest of his eight-year MLB career. With tough matchups against quality pitching from the Braves and Mets on tap for Week 15, it might be wise to sit Harper.

The model is also calling for a surprising catcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 15 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which catcher comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.