Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Joey Wendle, sit Mookie Betts

If you're setting your Week 16 Fantasy baseball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, saying he'd finish in the top five at his position despite being owned in just 51 percent of leagues. The result: Odor recorded two home runs, two runs scored and six RBIs in Texas' three-game series against the Angels. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy baseball and has revealed its rankings for the week of July 8-14.

One player the model is high on this week: Rays second baseman Joey Wendle. The 29-year-old has been seeing the ball extremely well at the plate in his most recent outings. In fact, he enters the weekend having recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games. He's also been dangerous on the base paths, recording three stolen bases in his last four games, which makes him a valuable Fantasy asset moving forward.

The model ranks Wendle as the No. 2 second baseman for Week 16 even though he's owned in just 18 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, the third best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top 15. Betts and the Red Sox will play just three games after the All-Star break, which will hinder his ability to pile up Fantasy points. Boston closes Week 16 of the Fantasy baseball schedule with a three-game home stand against the Dodgers, who boast a top-five pitching staff with a cumulative team ERA of 3.38. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

The model is also calling for a surprising outfielder you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 16 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which outfielder is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.