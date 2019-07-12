Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Evan Longoria, sit Anthony Rizzo

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is back up and running after the All-Star break, and Week 17 of the season begins on Monday. It's been a season defined by breakout performances from exciting young talent like Pirates first baseman Josh Bell, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco and Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber. All four have surged up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings after outperforming their draft positions dramatically to earn their first All-Star selections this season. Now, they'll attempt to prove the first half was no fluke. They've all earned automatic starting status at this point, but every week presents difficult start or sit decisions. Owners everywhere are looking to improve their rosters via the waiver wire and trading block. That's why you'll want to see SportsLine's Week 17 Fantasy baseball rankings before you set your lineups.

The model has revealed its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 17 (July 15-21).

One player the model is high on this week: Giants third baseman Evan Longoria. The model ranks Longoria as the No. 7 third baseman for Week 17 even though he's owned in just 29 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

Longoria might not be the MVP candidate he was at the end of the last decade, but he's raised his OPS 58 points over last season to .752 and he's been hitting for more power this season with 12 home runs so far. That's because his hard-hit contact rate is up to 44.5 percent from 41.1 percent last season and his line-drive rate has improved from 18.5 percent to 23.0 percent. The Giants go to Coors Field this week and then host the Mets without an off-day, so it's a good week to stream Longoria at third base.

And a massive shocker: Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, the sixth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

RIzzo is having a typical season for the Cubs, with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs while slashing .272/.384/.519. However, Rizzo hasn't hit a home run since June 15 and plays all six games next week in Wrigley Field, where he's not driving the ball as effectively.

To make matters worse, Rizzo and the Cubs play the Reds next week and are scheduled to run into their ace, Luis Castillo, early in the series. Then, they take on a lefty-laden Padres staff; Rizzo is hitting just .188 against left-handers this season.

