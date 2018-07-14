Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Ketel Marte, bench Travis Shaw

If you're setting your fantasy baseball lineups for Week 17 (July 16-22), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



Over the course of a season, following their must-see fantasy baseball rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



Last week, the model was high on Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco even though he was only owned in 45 percent of CBS Sports leagues. The result: He entered the weekend with four hits and four RBI in his last three games -- anybody who picked him up got solid production over the past week.



Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 17 and revealed its latest fantasy baseball rankings.



One player the model loves this week: Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte. Arizona finishes the week with a three-game series at home against the Rockies, who rank in the bottom third of the league in cumulative team ERA. That will allow Marte more opportunities to pile up fantasy numbers.



He's only owned in 52 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top 10 in fantasy points among all shortstops. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.



A player to avoid this week: Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw.



Shaw is owned in 99 percent of CBS Sports leagues and is the No. 7 fantasy third baseman in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish outside the top 20 in its fantasy baseball rankings.



The Brewers will face the Dodgers in a three-game series this week. Los Angeles' pitching staff is one of the top-ranked rotations in the league according to team ERA. Shaw is projected to have just 6.7 fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.



The model is also calling for a surprising second baseman you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 5 of its fantasy baseball rankings, and he may be on your waiver wire right now.



The model is also calling for a surprising second baseman you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 5 of its fantasy baseball rankings, and he may be on your waiver wire right now.