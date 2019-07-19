Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 18: Model that beat experts says start Daniel Vogelbach, sit Ronald Acuna Jr.

As we approach the final two months of the Fantasy baseball season, owners everywhere are looking to make moves that position them for the playoffs. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield and Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger have all risen to the top of the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings at their respective positions with career-defining seasons. However, if you weren't lucky enough to land one of those stars during your draft, it's not too late to improve your team. The Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 from the proven computer model at SportsLine are designed to help owners work the waiver wire and trading block, all while assisting with difficult start or sit decisions.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak, saying he'd finish in the top 10 at his position. The result: Smoak has posted a .951 OPS during Week 17 entering the weekend. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 18 (July 22-28).

One player the model is high on this week: Mariners first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. The Seattle slugger has provided plenty of pop for the Mariners' lineup in his first full season in the majors with 21 home runs and 51 RBIs. Vogelbach is an on-base machine, with a 17.5 percent walk rate. He's also done a strong job of taking advantage of his natural power with a 48.8 percent flyball rate and 20.8 percent HR/FB rate.

The model ranks Vogelback as the No. 6 first baseman for Week 18 even though he's No. 23 at his position this season. He's a player you can start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Acuna has been excellent this season, with 23 home runs and 18 stolen bases while slashing .286/.368/.497. However, he's hitting just .219 since returning from the MLB All-Star Game. Acuna only gets five games in Week 18 and also faces a solid Phillies rotation.

The model is also calling for a surprising catcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before locking in your lineups.

