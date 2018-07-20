Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 18: Model that beat experts says start Matt Chapman, bench Trevor Story

If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 18 (July 23-29), thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to fantasy baseball rankings, their model beat human experts in football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Before the MLB All-Star break, the model was high on Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco even though he was only owned in 45 percent of CBS Sports leagues. The result: He enters the weekend with at least one hit in five of his past six games -- anybody who picked him up got solid production for free before the MLB All-Star break.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 18 and revealed its latest 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman. Oakland finishes the week with a three-game series against the Rangers, a team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in ERA, which will allow Chapman more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers.

He's only owned in 53 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top 10 in fantasy points among all third basemen. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week. He's a player who should be sky-high on your 2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18.

A player to avoid this week: Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

Story is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 5 Fantasy shortstop in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 15.

The Rockies face the Astros and Diamondbacks this week, and both pitching staffs rank in the top 10 in ERA. Story is projected to have just 12.9 Fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.

