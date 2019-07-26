Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 19: Model that beat experts says start Robinson Cano, sit Matt Chapman

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is approaching and there's some star pitching on the market like San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner, Cleveland's Trevor Bauer and New York's Noah Syndergaard. All three have been Fantasy baseball stalwarts throughout their careers and it will be interesting to see how a change of scenery could help or hurt their stock in the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Meanwhile, Brewers superstar Christian Yelich continues his remarkable follow-up to his MVP season last year. The 27-year-old has 35 home runs and 23 stolen bases while posting a staggering 1.143 OPS. Yelich is a fixture in Fantasy baseball lineups for anybody lucky enough to own him, but the Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 from the proven computer model at SportsLine are designed to help you make more difficult start or sit decisions and guide you to valuable pieces you can add on the waiver wire or via trade.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, saying he'd finish in the top five at his position. The result: Cruz has six home runs already this week and has been the most productive player in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 19 (July 29-Aug. 4).

For Week 19, we can tell you Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman, the seventh-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

The defensive ace is having his biggest season offensively to date, with an .894 OPS and 22 home runs while driving in 66. However, the 26-year-old only gets five games in Week 19 and he's only had four hits in his last 26 at-bats. Chapman will have tough matchups with the Brewers and Cubs next week, so he'll be challenged by aggressive pitching staffs.

One player the model is high on this week: Mets second baseman Robinson Cano. The model ranks Cano as the No. 6 second baseman for Week 10 even though he's No. 17 at his position this season. He's a player you can start with confidence this week.

In what has been a trying season for Cano, he hit three home runs against the Padres on Tuesday and he's hit five of his nine home runs since returning from the MLB All-Star break. Cano has had a couple of four-hit games since then and has reached base safely in 10 of the 12 games he's started since that point. The career .303 hitter has a 1.014 OPS since the break and his .779 OPS against right-handed pitching is 248 points higher than against lefties. So you'll want him in your lineup against right-handed pitching in Week 19.

