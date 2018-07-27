Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 19: Model that beat experts says start Ronald Acuna, sit Jed Lowrie

Before you set your Fantasy baseball lineups for Week 19 (July 30 to Aug. 5), make any kind of trade or search the waiver wire for depth, you need to see SportsLine's advanced computer's Fantasy baseball rankings. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



In Week 18, the model was high on Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman even though he was only owned in 53 percent of CBS Sports leagues. The result: He absolutely went off in his series against Texas, recording seven hits, five RBIs and a home run. Anybody who picked him up off waivers got incredible production for free.



Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 19 and revealed its latest 2018 Fantasy baseball rankings.



One player the model loves this week: Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna.



According to his market rank, he's only the 28th best outfielder, but the model says he'll finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position.



He got off to a hot start after the All-Star break, recording four RBIs in his first three games. And the Braves are slated to play every day in Week 19, which includes a three-game series against the Marlins, a staff that has a collective ERA of 4.81. Start Acuna with confidence this week and look for top-end production.



And a massive shocker: Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie, the sixth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top 15.



After a hot start to the season, Lowrie is hitting just .220 in July, putting him on track for by far his worst month of the season. He's a player to consider trading or putting on the bench in Week 19 because his season-long numbers (.281/17/65) are deceiving.



The model is also calling for a surprising starting pitcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy baseball rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which starting pitcher is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.