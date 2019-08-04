Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 20: Model that beat experts says start Adam Duvall, sit Michael Brantley

After winning a championship last season, the Boston Red Sox trail the New York Yankees by 13.5 games in the AL East. They were swept by New York in a double-header on Saturday, and it's been a down year for the team as a whole. Owners haven't gotten what they'd hoped out of a number of Boston's biggest stars like Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts, all staples atop 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. As we enter the final two months of the regular season, the playoffs are just around the corner and a reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 can help you improve your roster via trade and the waiver wire. They'll also help simplify sit-start decisions. Before you set your lineups, be sure to see the MLB fantasy rankings 2019 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., saying he'd finish No. 1 at his position despite a market ranking of 14th. The result: Guerrero has an OPS of 1.610 with three home runs and nine RBIs this period. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11).

For Week 20, we can tell you Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, the seventh-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 30. He's a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

Brantley signed a two-year, $32 million deal with Houston during the offseason. He's proving the Astros' front office to be a savvy group once again with a .320/.380/.516 triple slash and 16 home runs to go along with 63 RBIs. However, Brantley has had six days of 0-for-4 or worse since the All-Star Game and the Astros only have five games in Week 20.

One player the model is high on this week: Braves outfielder Adam Duvall. The model ranks Duvall as the No. 18 outfielder for Week 20 even though he's No. 77 at his position this season. He's a player you can start with confidence.

The two-time 30-homer hitter for the Reds was acquired by the Braves at last year's MLB trade deadline and struggled in 53 at-bats for Atlanta before being sent down. However, he was called back up on July 27 of this year and he's been scorching ever since, with a six-game hitting streak to start his year in the majors. He's up to five home runs and eight RBIs. Duvall's power has always been obvious and he gets seven games in Week 20, making him one of the strongest Fantasy baseball waiver wire adds out there since he's owned in just 29 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

