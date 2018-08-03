Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 20: Model that beat experts says start Eduardo Nunez, sit Eduardo Escobar
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
If you're setting your Fantasy baseball lineups for Week 20 (Aug. 6-12), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced fantasy baseball rankings have to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
Last week, the model was high on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna despite being the 28th best outfielder according to market value. The result: He went off in his series against Miami, recording four hits, three RBIs and two home runs -- anybody who put him in their lineups got incredible production.
Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 20 and revealed its latest 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.
One player the model loves this week: Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez. Boston is the hottest hitting team in baseball and finishes the week with a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, a team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in cumulative team ERA, which will allow Nunez more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers.
He's only owned in 58 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top 10 in Fantasy points among all third basemen. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.
A player to avoid this week: Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar.
Escobar is owned in 97 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 9 fantasy third baseman in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish outside the top 20.
The model is also calling for a surprising catcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its fantasy baseball rankings 2018, and he may be on your waiver wire right now.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which catcher is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.
