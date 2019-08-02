Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 20: Model that beat experts says start Hunter Dozier, sit Michael Brantley

The Fantasy baseball season has entered its final two months and owners everywhere are trying to navigate a tricky landscape with several stars dealing with injuries. Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been dealing with a nagging back injury that has put him on the injured list twice this month, while Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (groin) has resumed baseball activities after going on the injured list. Meanwhile, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is shooting up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings with a huge second half after disappointing earlier in the season coming off his trade to St. Louis. If you're looking to improve your roster and make sure your lineups are optimized daily, you'll want to consult the Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They're designed to help you make difficult start-sit decisions, find Fantasy baseball waiver wire help and make the best possible trade decisions.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., saying he'd finish No. 1 at his position despite a market ranking of 14th. The result: Guerrero has an OPS of 1.610 with three home runs and nine RBIs this period. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11).

For Week 20, we can tell you Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, the seventh-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 30. He's a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

Brantley signed a two-year, $32 million deal with Houston during the offseason. He's proving the Astros' front office to be a savvy group once again with a .320/.380/.516 triple slash and 16 home runs to go along with 63 RBIs. However, Brantley has had six days of 0-for-4 or worse since the All-Star Game and the Astros only have five games in Week 20.

One player the model is high on this week: Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier. The model ranks Dozier as the No. 7 first baseman for Week 20 even though he's No. 20 at his position this season. He's a player you can start with confidence this week.

Dozier is enjoying an strong season with a .281/.369/.522 slash line while slugging 16 home runs and driving in 57. He drives the ball to all fields and has an impressive hard-hit contact rate of 48.3 percent. Kansas City has a full seven-game schedule in Week 20. They'll get three games against a struggling Red Sox pitching staff and four against the last-place Tigers. All seven games are on the road, where Dozier's .915 OPS is 44 points higher than at home.

