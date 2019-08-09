Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 21: Model that beat experts says start Gio Urshela, sit Whit Merrifield

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is heading full steam for the playoffs and the Fantasy baseball trade deadline in most leagues is coming up soon. That means that every start or sit decision or waiver wire move you make in the coming weeks will be critical as you vie for playoff position. If you were lucky enough to add Bo Bichette when he was promoted by the Toronto Blue Jays, your team has gotten a potentially game-changing boost in recent weeks. Bichette is flying up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings after starting his career with an 11-game hitting streak and registering at least one extra-base hit in each of his last nine games entering Friday night. Other top prospects are sure to come up and make a difference in the coming weeks. You'll want to keep a close eye on the Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 from the proven computer model at SportsLine as you peruse the waiver wire and set your Fantasy baseball lineups on a daily basis.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier, saying he'd finish No. 7 at his position despite a market ranking of 20th. The result: Dozier has an OPS of 1.297 with two home runs and four RBIs this so far in Week 20. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 12-18).

We can tell you Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, the second-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

Merrifield is having another strong season, slashing .303/.357/.479 with 12 home runs, 78 runs scored and 56 RBIs and he's even had five multi-hit games since the start of August. But while Merrifield continues to hit, he's not providing quite the power-speed combination that most Fantasy baseball players had hoped.

He has 16 stolen bases this year, which has been something of a disappointment after he had 45 steals in 2018 and 34 in 2017. He hasn't hit a home run since July 16 and he's only had one steal since July 18. To make matters worse, the Royals only have five games on the schedule this week, so you might want to consider finding a temporary spell for Merrifield while he searches for his power and speed on his two off days.

One player the model is high on this week: Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela. The model ranks Urshela as the No. 7 third baseman for Week 21 even though he's No. 18 at his position this season. He's a player you can start with confidence.

Urshela has come out of nowhere to start blistering the baseball this season. Through Thursday, has 16 home runs and 59 RBIs with a triple slash of .323/.367/.568.

The 27-year-old has nearly doubled any hard-hit contact rates he's posted previously in the majors, topping out at 24.4 percent in 165 plate appearances with the Indians back in 2017, but now posting a staggering 45.3 percent hard-hit contact rate with the Yankees this year. The Yankees face the lowly Orioles in a three-game set to start the week and then have four games against the Indians. All seven games are at home in lively Yankee Stadium.

The model is also calling for a surprising catcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which player is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.