Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 21: Model that beat experts says start Willie Calhoun, sit Whit Merrifield

Despite a seemingly endless run of injuries, the New York Yankees continue to smash the baseball. They have a 10.5-game lead in the AL East and own the best record in the American League at 76-39. Players like Gio Urshela, D.J. LeMahieu, Mike Tauchman and Cameron Maybin are shooting up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings in a Yankees lineup that continues to produce eye-popping numbers. With the Fantasy baseball playoffs approaching quickly, finding players who can improve your roster and making sure you're taking advantage of the best matchups every day, or every week, is key. Every move you make could be the difference between making the playoffs and going home empty-handed. That's why you'll want to see the latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier, saying he'd finish No. 7 at his position despite a market ranking of 20th. The result: Dozier has an OPS of 1.297 with two home runs and four RBIs this so far in Week 20. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 12-18).

We can tell you Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, the second-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

Merrifield is having another strong season, slashing .303/.357/.479 with 12 home runs, 78 runs scored and 56 RBIs and he's even had five multi-hit games since the start of August. But while Merrifield continues to hit, he's not providing quite the power-speed combination that most Fantasy baseball players had hoped.

He has 16 stolen bases this year, which has been something of a disappointment after he had 45 steals in 2018 and 34 in 2017. He hasn't hit a home run since July 16 and he's only had one steal since July 18. To make matters worse, the Royals only have five games on the schedule this week, so you might want to consider finding a temporary spell for Merrifield while he searches for his power and speed on his two off days.

One player the model is high on this week: Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun. The 24-year-old prospect has been up and down throughout the season, but he's trying to make it as difficult as possible for the Rangers to send him back to the minors by tearing the cover off the ball since his most recent call-up on July 26.

Calhoun has nine home runs and 25 RBIs in just 134 at-bats so far this season and he's slashing .291/.326/.575. He's hit safely in nine of 10 games since his promotion with four home runs and 12 RBIs. And Calhoun should get plenty of chances at the dish in Week 21 with the Rangers scheduled to play eight games. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings list him as the No. 11 outfielder for the week even though he's only owned in 51 percent of standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

