Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 22: Model that beat experts says start Jesus Aguilar, sit Rafael Devers

Injuries are a Fantasy baseball owner's biggest obstacle to overcome, and anybody who invested heavily in a loaded New York Yankees roster is feeling the effects with stars like Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Severino sidelined. However, if you had space to stash those two, it appears as if they're inching closer to a return and could be valuable assets come playoff time. Nationals ace Max Scherzer has only made one start since the All-Star break with back issues and he's also close to providing a huge boost to Fantasy baseball lineups.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela, saying he'd finish No. 7 at his position despite a market ranking of 17th. The result: Urshela is hitting .545 so far in Week 21, the No. 4 third baseman. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 22 (Aug. 19 to 25).

For Week 22, we can tell you Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, the fourth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

Devers has a five-game week for the Red Sox, who have the Phillies at home and a difficult trip out west to play the Padres. Devers isn't familiar with either pitching staff, with just two games of experience against the Phillies and none against the Padres. He has a total of just 27 at-bats against pitchers on either roster, and two off-days make him a risky play in Week 22.

One player the model is high on this week: Rays first baseman Jesus Aguilar. The model ranks Aguilar as its No. 2 first baseman for Week 22 even though he's owned in just 44 percent of leagues. He's a player you can start with confidence this week.

Following an All-Star season in which he hit 35 home runs, Aguilar struggled with the Brewers this season. He had just eight home runs and an OPS of .694 when he was traded to the Rays. However, Aguilar looks revived in Tampa Bay. He's slashing .394/.447/.485 and has had five multi-hit games in the eight starts he's been given since he was dealt. Aguilar and the Rays get the Mariners and the Orioles next week; both have lackluster pitching staffs that should provide opportunities to rack up the Fantasy points.

The model is also calling for a surprising catcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 22 Fantasy baseball rankings.

