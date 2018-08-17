Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 22: Model that beat experts says start Joey Wendle, bench Jean Segura

If you're setting your Fantasy baseball lineups for Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the 2018 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Mets third baseman Todd Frazier even though he was only owned in 31 percent of CBS Sports leagues. The result? He enters the weekend with eight hits, six RBIs and six runs in his last five games -- anybody who picked him up got solid production over the past week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 22 in fantasy baseball and revealed its rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Rays second baseman Joey Wendle. Tampa Bay begins the week with a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals, a team that ranks dead last in the league in accumulative team ERA, which will allow Wendle more opportunities to pile up fantasy numbers.

He's only owned in 18 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top-10 in fantasy points among all second basemen. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

A player to avoid this week: Mariners shortstop Jean Segura.

Segura is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports leagues and is the No. 6 fantasy shortstop in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 15. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

The Mariners will face both the Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks this week. Both pitching staffs currently rank in the top five in the majors in team ERA. Segura is projected to have just 13.8 Fantasy points this week, so there are far better values available.

