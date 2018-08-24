Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 23: Model that beat experts says start Jorge Polanco, bench Matt Olson

If you're setting your Fantasy baseball lineups for Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2), or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the 2018 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Giants third baseman Evan Longoria even though he was only owned in 56 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? He enters the weekend with four hits, three RBI and two home runs in his past three games -- anybody who picked him up got solid production over the past week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 23 Fantasy baseball and revealed its rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco. Minnesota ends the week with a three-game series against the Texas Rangers, a team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in team ERA, which will allow Polanco more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers.

He's only owned in 33 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top-10 in Fantasy points among all shortstops. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

A player to avoid this week: Athletics 1B/DH Matt Olson.

Olson is owned in 93 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 7 Fantasy 1B/DH in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

The Athletics will face the Houston Astros this week, who's pitching staff is the top ranked rotation in the league according to team ERA. Olson is projected to have just 14.4 Fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.

The model is also calling for a surprising second baseman you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings

