Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 23: Model that beat experts says start Josh VanMeter, sit Michael Brantley

The MLB schedule is heading into the stretch run. As teams expand, smart Fantasy baseball owners are scrutinizing every transaction to optimize their lineups with players who are flying under the radar. Players like Astros DH Yordan Alvarez and Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil might not have registered heading into 2019, but savvy owners grabbed them and reaped significant rewards since they've been staples atop the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Players in the limelight all season are still producing, too, as Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and National pitcher Max Scherzer are all at top form. Reliable Week 23 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine can help ensure you're getting the most out of your lineups as you head toward the playoffs. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto, saying he'd finish as the 11th best player at his position despite a market ranking of 33rd. The result: Alberto has recorded three hits, two home runs, four runs scored and six RBI so far in Week 22. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 23 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 23, we can tell you Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Brantley and the Astros face some testy pitching matchups this week, including a three-game set against the Rays – who boast the second-best pitching staff in baseball with a 3.51 team ERA – and three against the Blue Jays – a team that Brantley has only hit .125 against this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

One player the model is high on this week: Reds shortstop Josh VanMeter. The rookie has hit .333 since the All-Star Break and .389 in the last seven days. VanMeter also excels when he leads off innings, hitting a team-best .444/.483/.778 in that situation.

The Reds have used VanMeter in five different spots this season: first base, second base, third base, left field and DH. His best hitting performance comes when he is at third base, where he is hitting .444/.545/.889. The peripherals indicate that VanMeter is due for a strong final two weeks of the season, which is why SportsLine lists him as their No. 4 shortstop in their Week 23 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's owned in just 25 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

The model is also calling for a surprising third baseman you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 23 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 23 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which third baseman is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.