Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 23: Model that beat experts says start Kyle Seager, sit Michael Brantley

As August ends and September looms, MLB teams will soon be expanding their rosters to 40 players – meaning savvy Fantasy baseball owners are scouring the waiver wire in an attempt to optimize their lineups with players that are flying just under the radar. Players like Mariners SP Brandon Woodruff and Red Sox C Christian Vazquez didn't look like much heading into 2019, but the smart owners grabbed them and reaped major dividends. Not that the stars aren't also being stars, as Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger each have 42 home runs and Christian Yelich is flirting with the NL lead for both batting average and home runs. Reliable Week 23 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine can help ensure you're getting the most out of your lineups as you head toward the playoffs. When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto, saying he'd finish as the 11th best player at his position despite a market ranking of 33rd. The result: Alberto has recorded three hits, two home runs, four runs scored and six RBI so far in Week 22. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 23 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 23, we can tell you Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Brantley and the Astros face some testy pitching matchups this week, including a three-game set against the Rays – who boast the second-best pitching staff in baseball with a 3.51 team ERA – and three against the Blue Jays – a team that Brantley has only hit .125 against this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

One player the model is high on this week: Mariners 3B Kyle Seager. The nine-year veteran has had an exceptional August – hitting .323 (80 points over his season average) with eight home runs and 18 RBI. Seager has recorded only two hitless games in August, has hits in nine of his last 10 games, and his OBP is up 70 points in the month. Seager's overall slash line this season is .243/.314/.485, well ahead of 2018's line of .221/.273/.400, and he is distributing the ball well to all fields.

The peripherals indicate that Seager is due for a strong close to the season, which is why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 7 third baseman in their Week 23 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's owned in just 51 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

