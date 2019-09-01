Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 24: Model that beat experts says start Eric Sogard, sit Charlie Blackmon

As the MLB season moves into September, there is no shortage of under-valued talent on expanded rosters across the league. And Fantasy baseball owners eager to make a strong push down the stretch are watching and searching daily for that one player that will make a difference to them in their league. Players like Padres catcher Francisco Mejia and Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura might not have been on top of anyone's 2019 wish list, but dialed-in owners grabbed them and are in prime position to win big since they've been staples atop the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Players in the spotlight, like Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., continue to produce for their owners as well. Fantasy owners everywhere know a reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings can be the difference between winning the championship or going home with nothing. That's why you'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, saying he'd finish as the 13th best player at his position despite a market ranking of 31st. The result: Frazier has recorded seven hits, two doubles, four runs scored and two RBI so far in Week 23. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 24, we can tell you Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Colorado is on the road all week, at the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. Blackmon has clearly struggled away from Coors Field – hitting 69 points below his .317 batting average. Blackmon only has eight of his 27 home runs away from home, resulting in a slugging percentage 171 points below his season number. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

One player the model is high on this week: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Eric Sogard. The nine-year veteran who was traded to the Rays from Toronto earlier this season is quietly hitting .300 overall – and .311 in August. With five hits in his last three games, Sogard is trending in the right direction. And with a four-game homestand against his former Blue Jays team this week, Sogard should capitalize on insider knowledge to win big for Fantasy owners. That is why SportsLine lists him as their No. 6 shortstop in their Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's owned in less than 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

