Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 24: Model that beat experts says start Luis Arraez, sit Charlie Blackmon

Several MLB teams are battling for playoff contention heading into September, and with expanded rosters, Fantasy baseball owners are analyzing every transaction and are looking for players who are primed for success. Players like Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz might not have registered heading into 2019, but savvy owners grabbed them and reaped significant rewards since they've been staples atop the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Players in the limelight all season are still producing, too, as Pirates catcher/first baseman Josh Bell, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado are all in top form. Reliable Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine can help ensure you're getting the most out of your lineups as you head toward the playoffs. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, saying he'd finish as the 13th best player at his position despite a market ranking of 31st. The result: Frazier has recorded seven hits, two doubles, four runs scored and two RBI so far in Week 23. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 24, we can tell you Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Colorado is on the road all week, at the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. Blackmon has clearly struggled away from Coors Field – hitting 69 points below his .317 batting average. Blackmon only has eight of his 27 home runs away from home, resulting in a slugging percentage 171 points below his season number. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

One player the model is high on this week: Twins second baseman Luis Arraez. The rookie is one of the brightest spots on a strong Twins team, hitting .335 with 11 doubles and 39 runs scored. Arraez also hasn't seen a marked drop-off away from home, as he is facing three games in Boston and comes in hitting .327 on the road. The peripherals indicate that Arraez is due for a strong final two weeks of the season, which is why SportsLine lists him as their No. 5 shortstop in their Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's owned in just 42 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

